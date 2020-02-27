Byeong Hun An hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 132nd at 6 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, An hit his 74 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to even for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, An's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, An chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved An to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, An hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth. This moved An to 6 over for the round.