Lucas Bjerregaard shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
February 27, 2020
Highlights
Lucas Bjerregaard’s 35-foot birdie putt at HondaIn the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Lucas Bjerregaard sinks a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Lucas Bjerregaard hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bjerregaard finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
Bjerregaard hit his tee at the green on the 179-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.
Bjerregaard got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bjerregaard to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bjerregaard chipped in his fourth from 14 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Bjerregaard at even for the round.
On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Bjerregaard's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
