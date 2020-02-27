-
Harry Higgs shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Harry Higgs hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
Higgs got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Higgs's 80 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Higgs his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
