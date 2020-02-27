Bo Hoag hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 120th at 5 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Hoag chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoag hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Hoag to 5 over for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hoag hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoag had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 4 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 5 over for the round.