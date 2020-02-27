-
Roger Sloan shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Roger Sloan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 103rd at 4 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
Sloan got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Sloan hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.
Sloan his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sloan to 2 over for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 3 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 4 over for the round.
