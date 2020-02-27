-
-
Cameron Tringale shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Honda Classic
-
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Cameron Tringale hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 3rd at 3 under with Zach Johnson, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the par-4 second, Tringale's 177 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 third, Tringale's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Tringale had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Tringale hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.