Chris Baker shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Baker hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Baker finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Baker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Baker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Baker's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Baker went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Baker to even for the round.
