-
-
Shane Lowry shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Honda Classic
-
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
-
Highlights
Shane Lowry’s 25-foot birdie putt at HondaIn the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Shane Lowry sinks a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Shane Lowry hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 11th at 1 under; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Lowry had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lowry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Lowry had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lowry to 1 under for the round.
At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to even for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Lowry hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.