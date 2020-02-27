-
Keegan Bradley shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a 295 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Bradley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bradley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Bradley to even for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Bradley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.
