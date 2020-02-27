-
Russell Knox shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
Russell Knox hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
At the 464-yard par-4 second, Knox's tee shot went 275 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 126 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 48 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Knox's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 3 over for the round.
