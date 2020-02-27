-
Mark Anderson shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Mark Anderson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Anderson finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Anderson had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.
On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Anderson's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Anderson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 179-yard par-3 15th, Anderson missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Anderson to 1 over for the round.
