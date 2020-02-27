Satoshi Kodaira hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day in 144th at 10 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After a 228 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 second, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Kodaira's tee shot went 177 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kodaira to 3 over for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Kodaira to 5 over for the round.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Kodaira got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kodaira to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Kodaira had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 6 over for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 7 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Kodaira's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 98 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.

After a 242 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 10 over for the round.