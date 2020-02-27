-
-
Bogey-free 1-under 69 by Kyoung-Hoon Lee in the first round at the Honda Classic
-
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lee finished his day tied for 11th at 1 under; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kyoung-Hoon Lee to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.