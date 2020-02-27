Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Patton Kizzire had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Kizzire at 2 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Kizzire's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 98 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Kizzire's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kizzire's 106 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.