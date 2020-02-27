-
Michael Gligic shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
Michael Gligic hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Gligic had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to even for the round.
Gligic got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 17th green, Gligic suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gligic at 2 over for the round.
