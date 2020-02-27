  • Kevin Tway shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Kevin Tway holes a 43-foot chip shot for birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Tway’s birdie chip shot from the fringe at Honda

