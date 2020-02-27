In his first round at the Honda Classic, Kevin Tway hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Tway chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Tway's 83 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

At the 556-yard par-5 18th, Tway got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Tway to 2 under for the round.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Tway got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

After a 225 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 second, Tway chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Tway got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to 2 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Tway's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.