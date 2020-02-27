Xinjun Zhang hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Zhang finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Zhang to 1 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Zhang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zhang to 1 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Zhang hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 17th green, Zhang suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Zhang at 1 over for the round.

At the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Zhang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zhang to 3 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Zhang's tee shot went 171 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Zhang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 3 over for the round.