Michael Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Thompson hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thompson had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 179-yard par-3 15th, Thompson missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 17th green, Thompson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 2-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.