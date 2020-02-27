Rickie Fowler hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 132nd at 6 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Fowler hit his next to the primary rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 3 over for the round.

Fowler hit his tee shot 284 yards to the fairway bunker on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Fowler to 4 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to 5 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Fowler's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.