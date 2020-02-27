-
-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Honda Classic
-
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
Emiliano Grillo hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 103rd at 4 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a 303 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.
On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
After a 254 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 second, Grillo chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 3 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.