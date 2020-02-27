Brian Stuard hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 3rd at 3 under with Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, and Lee Westwood; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.

Stuard stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 179-yard par-3 15th. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 18th, Stuard hit his 115 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Stuard chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Stuard at even-par for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Stuard chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stuard had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Stuard hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Stuard's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.