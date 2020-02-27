  • Brian Stuard shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Brian Stuard hits his 166-yard tee shot on the par-3 15th hole to 4 inches then sinks the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Brian Stuard nearly aces on No. 15 at Honda

