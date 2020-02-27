Jim Herman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 103rd at 4 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Herman had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to even for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Herman's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Herman's tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Herman got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Herman to 4 over for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Herman hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 3 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 4 over for the round.