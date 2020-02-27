In his first round at the Honda Classic, Gary Woodland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

Woodland tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Woodland's 106 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Woodland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to even-par for the round.

After a 227 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Woodland chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Woodland to even for the round.