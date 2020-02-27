-
Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Aphibarnrat had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to even for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Aphibarnrat got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.
Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.
