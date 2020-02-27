-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Honda Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood sinks 16-footer for birdie at HondaIn the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Tommy Fleetwood jars a 16-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 5th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Tommy Fleetwood hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Fleetwood's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Fleetwood got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fleetwood to even for the round.
