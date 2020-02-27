  • Tommy Fleetwood shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Tommy Fleetwood jars a 16-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 5th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Tommy Fleetwood sinks 16-footer for birdie at Honda

