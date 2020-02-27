In his first round at the Honda Classic, Ryo Ishikawa hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ishikawa finished his day tied for 132nd at 6 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Ryo Ishikawa got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryo Ishikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Ishikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ishikawa to 4 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Ishikawa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ishikawa to 3 over for the round.

Ishikawa got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ishikawa to 4 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Ishikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ishikawa to 3 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Ishikawa's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.