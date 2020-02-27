In his first round at the Honda Classic, Scott Stallings hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Stallings reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Stallings at 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Stallings's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

Stallings's tee shot went 259 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stallings chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.