Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 120th at 5 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Norlander had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.

Norlander his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Norlander to 4 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 4 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 5 over for the round.