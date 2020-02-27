In his first round at the Honda Classic, Kyle Stanley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the par-5 third, Stanley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

At the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Stanley's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

Stanley got a double bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Stanley to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 2 over for the round.

Stanley's tee shot went 280 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 54 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th. This moved Stanley to 3 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Stanley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Stanley to 3 over for the round.