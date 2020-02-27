In his first round at the Honda Classic, Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 103rd at 4 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Frittelli his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 105 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Frittelli hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 4 over for the round.