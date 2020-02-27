In his first round at the Honda Classic, Danny Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Lee's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

After a 234 yard drive on the 365-yard par-4 first, Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lee's 113 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lee's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.