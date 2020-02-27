-
C.T. Pan shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
C.T. Pan hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a 274 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Pan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Pan to even for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Pan's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Pan got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to 3 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.
