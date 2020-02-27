Brice Garnett hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

At the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Garnett reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Garnett at 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Garnett's his second shot went 27 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Garnett had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.