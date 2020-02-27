Brendan Steele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 8th at 2 under with Doc Redman and Wyndham Clark; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Steele had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Steele hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 17th, Steele missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 third, Steele got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Steele to 4 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Steele had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 under for the round.