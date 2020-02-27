Scott Brown hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 120th at 5 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Brown had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Brown to 2 over for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 3 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Brown's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Brown hit an approach shot from 246 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Brown had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 3 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Brown's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Brown's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.