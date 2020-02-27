  • Jamie Lovemark shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Jamie Lovemark sinks a 20-foot par putt on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Jamie Lovemark’s lengthy par save at Honda

    In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Jamie Lovemark sinks a 20-foot par putt on the par-4 12th hole.