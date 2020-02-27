-
Jamie Lovemark shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
Highlights
Jamie Lovemark’s lengthy par save at HondaIn the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Jamie Lovemark sinks a 20-foot par putt on the par-4 12th hole.
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Jamie Lovemark hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lovemark finished his day tied for 11th at 1 under; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Lovemark chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Lovemark chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lovemark to even-par for the round.
Lovemark got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lovemark to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Lovemark's 163 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to even for the round.
After hitting his second shot into fairway bunker, Lovemark hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 18th. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.
