Billy Horschel shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
Billy Horschel rolls in 20-foot birdie putt at HondaIn the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Billy Horschel sinks a 20-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Billy Horschel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
Horschel got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 179-yard par-3 green 15th, Horschel suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 second, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.
Horschel got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 2 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Horschel's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
