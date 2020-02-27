In his first round at the Honda Classic, Billy Horschel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 179-yard par-3 green 15th, Horschel suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Horschel's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.