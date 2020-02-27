In his first round at the Honda Classic, Seung-Yul Noh hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 120th at 5 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Noh got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Noh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Noh's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Noh's 198 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 2 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Noh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noh to 3 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Noh's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.