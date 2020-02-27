-
Bronson Burgoon putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Bronson Burgoon hit 13 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burgoon finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Bronson Burgoon's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
