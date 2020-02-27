-
Fabián Gómez shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Fabián Gómez hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gómez finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Gómez's tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Gómez reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Gómez at 1 under for the round.
Gómez got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to even for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Gómez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to even-par for the round.
