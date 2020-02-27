Matt Every hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Every finished his day tied for 103rd at 4 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Every's tee shot went 275 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 88 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 84 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Every had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Every's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Every got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 2 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 3 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Every's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.