-
-
Chris Stroud shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic
-
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Chris Stroud hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
Stroud got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 2 over for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 3 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.