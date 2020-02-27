-
Rob Oppenheim shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Rob Oppenheim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a 286 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Oppenheim's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Oppenheim's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Oppenheim had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.
Oppenheim got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
