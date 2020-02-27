In his first round at the Honda Classic, Camilo Villegas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 120th at 5 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Villegas got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Villegas to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Villegas's 140 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Villegas's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Villegas had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Villegas to 2 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Villegas's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 4 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Villegas's his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.