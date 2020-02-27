Brian Harman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Brian Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brian Harman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Harman had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Harman's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Harman's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.