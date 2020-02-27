In his first round at the Honda Classic, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the par-4 10th, Ted Potter, Jr.'s 201 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ted Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Potter, Jr. his second shot was a drop, his fourth shot was a drop, his sixth shot was a drop, and his approach went 108 yards to the green where he 2 putted for $self.sc. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Potter, Jr. had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 4 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Potter, Jr.'s his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Potter, Jr. hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 4 over for the round.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Potter, Jr. at 3 over for the round.

Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 4 over for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Potter, Jr. hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Potter, Jr.'s 159 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.