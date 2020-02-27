In his first round at the Honda Classic, Scott Harrington hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 103rd at 4 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Harrington got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Harrington his second shot was a drop and his approach went 106 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 4 over for the round.