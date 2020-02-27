Josh Teater hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Teater finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Teater reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 464-yard par-4 second, Teater went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Teater to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Teater reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Teater hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Teater suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Teater at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Teater had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Teater had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Teater to even-par for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Teater reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

Teater got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Teater to even for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Teater reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Teater at 1 over for the round.