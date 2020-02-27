In his first round at the Honda Classic, Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 11th at 1 under; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Streelman got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

Streelman his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Streelman to even for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Streelman's 117 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.