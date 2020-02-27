Luke List hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, List chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, List had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to even for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, List's tee shot went 147 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

List his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing List to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, List's 133 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, List's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

List got a double bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving List to 2 over for the round.